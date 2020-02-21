Anna Davlantes Show 2/21/20: Breaking Down Gov. J.B. Pritzker's State Budget Address with Rick Pearson, The Ultimate Frank Sinatra Quiz, What Counts As Cheating In A Relationship, & Chicago's Best Host Elliott Bambrough!

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Friday, February 21:

Happy Fri-Yay! It’s going to be a warm weekend! (At 7:52) Chicago Tribune’s Rick Pearson joins us with his reaction to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget address. He also breaks down the pros and cons of Gov. Pritzker’s proposed graduated income tax and shares his thoughts on what’s next for Rod Blagojevich. (At 29:05) WGN Radio Host Dave Plier joins Anna to talk about his new show ‘The Sinatra Hours’ and highlights some of the magical conversations over the years featuring the legendary crooner. They also play a Frank Sinatra quiz with listeners! Valentine’s Day is officially over, so now its time to get to the nitty-gritty. (At 40:22) Smart Dating Academy’s Bela Gandhi and Susan E. Guthrie, Founder/Principal of Divorce in a Better Way Inc. define cheating. They also get into what is ‘micro-cheating’ and why some couples can recover after cheating and others can’t. (At 59:08) After that, Elliott Bambrough, Host of Chicago Best, brings over some doughssant from Chicago Pastry in Bloomingdale! (At 1:09:45) Wrapping up the show, Anna and Jen DeSalvo discuss the latest trending topics!