Anna Davlantes Show 2/20/20: Blago Part 2 with ABC’s Chuck Goudie, Paying Your Parents To Watch Your Grandkids, & Justin Breen of BrEpic Communications LLC Talks About His New Book

Anna Davlantes Show for Thursday, February 20th:

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump freed former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich eight years into his 14-year corruption sentence. He was first interviewed by WGN-TV’s Julie Unruh in Denver’s airport and then flew back to the city with ABC Chicago’s Chuck Goudie. Goudie joined the show to talk about what he learned on his trip and what he thinks is next for Blagojevich. He’s back for Cop Talk. Former Police Sergeant Pete Koconis joins Anna in-studio to talk about Michael Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk answer during Wednesday’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas, the search for Chicago’s next top cop, and more. Do you pay your grandparents to watch your kids? Hillary Bird is the managing editor of Chicago Parent. She shares her opinion about this and listeners weigh in with their thoughts. Do what you really love to do, and what your good at! That’s Justin Breen’s business motto. He is the Founder/CEO of BrEpic Communications LLC. He joins the program to discuss his new book, Epic Business: 30 Secrets to Build Your Business Exponentially and Give You the Freedom to Live the Life You Want! The book will be available in May. For more information on Justin, visit brepicbusiness.com.To wrap up the show, we’ve got trending topics with Lauren Lapaka and Ji Suk Yi! Topics included: One 80’s tune that has now 1 billion views on Youtube, Mickey surprises Chicago commuters at Union Station, and much more.