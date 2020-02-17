Anna Davlantes Show 2/17/20: Bob Fioretti, Money Monday with Rae Kaplan & David Hochberg, & A Look Back At The NBA All-Star Game 2020

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Monday, February 17th:

(At 8:45) ABC News & WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow recaps Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, which took place in sweet old Chicago this year. (At 20:52) Cook County State’s Attorney Democratic primary candidate and former Chicago Ald. Bob Fioretti (D) joins the program to explain Bail reform plan and why he wants to be the next Cook County State’s Attorney. (At 32:14 ) He’s known for house smarts, but today he will be known for house smells. Lou Manfredini joins the program to discuss how to get rid of those pesky smells in your car, your house, and even your shoes. (At 43:10) It’s another edition of Money Monday with Rae Kaplan and David Hochberg! Listen in as they discuss ways to bring up your credit score, how to pay less on your student loans, the most common way to repay on a reverse mortgage, and much more. (At 1:03:42) State Representative Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (D-Glenview) speaks with Anna about her take-back drug proposal measure, which would require drug manufacturers to expand the number of safe drug disposal sites, and make pharmaceutical companies pay for it. The aim of this program is to dispose of more drugs in rural downstate communities, places where drug take-back programs may have been too expensive to set up in the past. And we’ve got another edition of trending topics which includes more highlights from Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.