An ICU nurse on COVID-19 surge at his hospital: ‘My last full shift we had 20 COVID admissions. It can happen fast and you can get steamrolled’

ESSEN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 21: A nurse looks after a Covid-19 patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit of the Universitaetsklinikum Essen university hospital during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on October 21, 2020 in Essen, Germany. Nationwide the number of Covid patients being treated in intensive care units has been rising steadily in October, at 879 as of yesterday, with approximately half of those patients on respirators. Germany last week recorded a new daily high of over 7,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)