An Esports arena could be coming to Chicago

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

This picture taken on February 25, 2021 shows gamers during their training session at the T1 building, one of the world’s top eSports organisations where dozens of professional and budding gamers train, in Seoul. – A Nike-sponsored gym, support staff including nutritionists, and English language classes are all part of the set-up at T1 where around 70 gamers are looking to emulate its highest-profile member, League of Legends giant Faker. – TO GO WITH AFP STORY SKOREA-ESPORTS-TECHNOLOGY-GAME-BUSINESS,FOCUS BY SUNGHEE HWANG (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY SKOREA-ESPORTS-TECHNOLOGY-GAME-BUSINESS,FOCUS BY SUNGHEE HWANG (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

April Welch, Director, Esports and Digital Arts, Illinois Tech, joins Anna to talk about what it means that Bronzeville might be getting a $30 million Esports and virtual reality arena. April discusses the popularity of Esports and how playing Esports can benefit students. Anna also speaks with AJ Taylor, the President of Illini Esports, about the rise of Esports as a spectator sport, how some events outdraw traditional sports like the NBA and why Esports deserve to be part of a college curriculum.


Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular