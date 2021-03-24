An Esports arena could be coming to Chicago

April Welch, Director, Esports and Digital Arts, Illinois Tech, joins Anna to talk about what it means that Bronzeville might be getting a $30 million Esports and virtual reality arena. April discusses the popularity of Esports and how playing Esports can benefit students. Anna also speaks with AJ Taylor, the President of Illini Esports, about the rise of Esports as a spectator sport, how some events outdraw traditional sports like the NBA and why Esports deserve to be part of a college curriculum.
