ARLINGTON, VA – JULY 31: A vintage Barbie with carrying case is part of the charity raffle during the 2015 National Barbie Doll Collectors Convention at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City hotel July 31, 2015 in Arlington, VA. Now in its 35th year, the convention draws hundreds of collectors and fans from around the world for a week-long celebration of Barbie and the cultural phenomena that surrounds the famous fashion doll. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

America’s Toy Scout Joel Magee, Pawn Stars’s go-to Disney expert and appraiser, joins Anna to take some listener calls about their retro toys. Could you be sitting on a gold mine with that old Barbie Doll or Matchbox car? Joel will tell you! Joel will be in Chicago next week and you can find all the details here.