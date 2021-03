The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on February 8, 2021. – Women in the US finance industry applaud signs of progress at financial giants like Cititgroup, which became the first big Wall Street bank to name a female chief executive.

Still, even as more women rise and some companies allow greater flexibility to working mothers, finance remains a challenging career domain and progress is coming more slowly than many women would like. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)