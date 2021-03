FILE – This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun, with the aim of having the first payments start showing up in bank accounts this weekend. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins Anna to talk about what you should do if you find yourself with a little extra cash because of the stimulus check, the long-term outlook for the markets, the possibility of a federal tax hike for certain income brackets and what you need to know about filling out your taxes this year.