15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins Anna to talk about a number of local issues including some questions about Mayor Lightfoot’s vaccine outreach partners, the possibility of seeing major events in the city this summer, what Chicago will do with federal COVID-19 relief money, the ongoing issue of delayed mail delivery and, of course, if a Target belongs on Michigan Avenue.
Ald. Ray Lopez on the possibility of festivals coming back to Chicago this summer: ‘All of Chicago is so anxious to come out of their houses and experience life again’
