Alderman Pat Dowell joins Anna to talk about her reaction to the news that Chicago police officers made popcorn and coffee in U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush’s office while nearby businesses were being looted. Alderman Dowell was at today’s explosive press conference and explains to Anna how everything played out. Retired Chicago Police Sergeant “Sgt. Pete” also joins the conversation. We also hear from listeners about how they are feeling after listening to the press conference.
Ald. Pat Dowell reacts to the video of police officers napping and making popcorn in Rep. Bobby Rush’s office while businesses were being looted: ‘It was a total dereliction of their duty’
Posted: / Updated: