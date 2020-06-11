Ald. Pat Dowell reacts to the video of police officers napping and making popcorn in Rep. Bobby Rush’s office while businesses were being looted: ‘It was a total dereliction of their duty’

Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst, bankrate.com, joins John to explain why the stock market suffered its worst day since March.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Yelp adding a new tool to search for black-owned businesses, Amazon's Jeff Bezos blasting a racist customer email and why Twitter and Facebook removed a Trump campaign video due to a copyright complaint.