Listen Now
Roe Conn

Ald. Pat Dowell reacts to the video of police officers napping and making popcorn in Rep. Bobby Rush’s office while businesses were being looted: ‘It was a total dereliction of their duty’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

Rep Bobby Rush speaks at a press conference, June 11, 2020 (WGN-TV)

Alderman Pat Dowell joins Anna to talk about her reaction to the news that Chicago police officers made popcorn and coffee in U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush’s office while nearby businesses were being looted. Alderman Dowell was at today’s explosive press conference and explains to Anna how everything played out. Retired Chicago Police Sergeant “Sgt. Pete” also joins the conversation. We also hear from listeners about how they are feeling after listening to the press conference.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-3pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular