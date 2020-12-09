Alderman Matt O’Shea addresses the mail delivery problems in his ward: ‘The United States Postal Service management is long on excuses and very short on solutions’

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joins Anna to address the problem some residents of his ward are experiencing with mail delivery. Anna and Alderman O’Shea are also joined by Jamenda McCoy, owner of Belle Up, who talks about her business and the 19th Ward launching a Small Business Super Raffle in an effort to help the many small businesses in the ward. You can purchase your raffle ticket here.
