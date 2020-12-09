Alderman Matt O’Shea addresses the mail delivery problems in his ward: ‘The United States Postal Service management is long on excuses and very short on solutions’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump said today that he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service because the lack of additional funding would make it more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joins Anna to address the problem some residents of his ward are experiencing with mail delivery. Anna and Alderman O’Shea are also joined by Jamenda McCoy, owner of Belle Up, who talks about her business and the 19th Ward launching a Small Business Super Raffle in an effort to help the many small businesses in the ward. You can purchase your raffle ticket here.

