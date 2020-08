Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers while on the House floor during session at the Illinois State Capitol Thursday, June 30, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. If Illinois enters another year without a budget by Thursday, cash will stop flowing to local 911 centers, preventative health screenings and tuition grants for low-income college students. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

First Ward Alderman Daniel La Spata joins Anna to talk about why he, along with other members of the Chicago City Council’s Progressive Caucus, are calling for Speaker Madigan to resign his post. Alderman La Spata also talks about the bribery scandal with ComEd and the possibility of municipalized power in Chicago and the decision made by CPS to start the school year remotely.