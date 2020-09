CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: A window is shattered at an Timberland store along Michigan Avenue after it was looted on August 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Police made more than 100 arrests during the night as widespread looting and disorderly conduct was reported downtown and other areas of the city. Officials believe the violence had apparently grown out of a shoot out between police and a suspect. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)