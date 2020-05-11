42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins Anna to talk about how the hospitality industry is managing the COVID-19 pandemic, what needs to be done to help restaurants and if we are going to see Mayor Lightfoot open up the Chicago lakefront path sometime in the near future.
Alderman Brendan Reilly: “The idea that we are going to just simply put our economy on hold until a vaccine is developed is unrealistic”
