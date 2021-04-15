The video of Chicago police shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo was released to the public this afternoon and we get instant reaction from retired Chicago Police Sgt. Pete Koconis, Chicago Tribune reporter Greg Pratt, 33rd Ward Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez and Rev. Randall K. Blakey, Executive Pastor at LaSalle Street Church.
Ald. Rossana Rodriguez: ‘The amount of reforms we have to talk about all the time in order to ensure that police aren’t killing our people is ridiculous at this point’
