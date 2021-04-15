Ald. Rossana Rodriguez: ‘The amount of reforms we have to talk about all the time in order to ensure that police aren’t killing our people is ridiculous at this point’

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 15: A small memorial is seen where 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago Police officer in the Little Village neighborhood on April 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The video of the fatal shooting was released on Thursday to the general public by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability more than two weeks after the incident took place. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

The video of Chicago police shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo was released to the public this afternoon and we get instant reaction from retired Chicago Police Sgt. Pete Koconis, Chicago Tribune reporter Greg Pratt, 33rd Ward Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez and Rev. Randall K. Blakey, Executive Pastor at LaSalle Street Church.

