Ald. Ray Lopez calls for the firing of Chicago’s top cop: ‘I think that the first order of business for Chicago to get back on track is to immediately fire David Brown’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 23: Police tape surrounds a crime scene where three people were shot at the Wentworth Gardens housing complex in the Bridgeport neighborhood on June 23, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. A 24-year-old man died from injuries he suffered in the shooting and two others, a 22-year-old male and a 25-year-old male, were seriously wounded. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins Anna to discuss another violent weekend in Chicago, his reaction to Mayor Lightfoot and Supt. Brown speaking on the uptick in violence, what he sees as the cause of the rise in violence in the city, and also to recap us on all the news that came out of the Chicago City Council meeting last Friday.

Popular

Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
