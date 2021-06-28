15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins Anna to discuss another violent weekend in Chicago, his reaction to Mayor Lightfoot and Supt. Brown speaking on the uptick in violence, what he sees as the cause of the rise in violence in the city, and also to recap us on all the news that came out of the Chicago City Council meeting last Friday.
Ald. Ray Lopez calls for the firing of Chicago’s top cop: ‘I think that the first order of business for Chicago to get back on track is to immediately fire David Brown’
