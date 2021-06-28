Ald. Ray Lopez calls for the firing of Chicago’s top cop: ‘I think that the first order of business for Chicago to get back on track is to immediately fire David Brown’

NEW YORK (AP) — Recently freed from regulators' coronavirus restrictions, the largest U.S. banks on Monday announced plans to return tens of billions of dollars to their shareholders over the next year in the form of dividends and stock buybacks.

It's a signal that banks are looking to reward their shareholders after last year's pandemic-driven losses. But it's also a sign banks at the moment see few places to put their big profits other than back into the hands of their shareholders.