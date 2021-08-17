15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins Anna to talk about the new census numbers and how that will impact Chicago City Council, if the new data will lead to a power struggle in city council, the amount of CPD officers who recently retired and what needs to be done to address the amount of police who are leaving the force.
Ald. Ray Lopez: ‘Though the mayor may not have said she’s for defunding the police, there is more than one way to skin a cat, and she is defunding it through attrition’
