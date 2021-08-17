Ald. Ray Lopez: ‘Though the mayor may not have said she’s for defunding the police, there is more than one way to skin a cat, and she is defunding it through attrition’

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 16: Chicago Police officers stand near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home as protesters march through Logan Square neighborhood during a rally on April 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The rally was held to protest the killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago Police officer on March 29th. The video of the fatal shooting was released on Thursday to the general public by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability more than two weeks after the incident took place. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins Anna to talk about the new census numbers and how that will impact Chicago City Council, if the new data will lead to a power struggle in city council, the amount of CPD officers who recently retired and what needs to be done to address the amount of police who are leaving the force.

