Ald. Ray Lopez: ‘This idea that we can’t charge people because they are mutual combatants is the most asinine and ridiculous policy I’ve ever heard in my life’

Anna Davlantes
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 22: Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx arrives for a press conference to announce that charges have been filed against singer R. Kelly on February 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse of four victims, at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins Anna to talk about Chicago Police Supt. Brown facing Chicago City Council yesterday to answer questions about Chicago violence and how CPD is planning to keep city residents safe. Alderman Lopez also talks about the recent shooting in Austin where none of the suspects were charged with a crime.

