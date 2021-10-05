15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins Anna to talk about Chicago Police Supt. Brown facing Chicago City Council yesterday to answer questions about Chicago violence and how CPD is planning to keep city residents safe. Alderman Lopez also talks about the recent shooting in Austin where none of the suspects were charged with a crime.
Ald. Ray Lopez: ‘This idea that we can’t charge people because they are mutual combatants is the most asinine and ridiculous policy I’ve ever heard in my life’
