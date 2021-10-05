Ald. Ray Lopez: ‘This idea that we can’t charge people because they are mutual combatants is the most asinine and ridiculous policy I’ve ever heard in my life’

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi this month will give courtroom testimony for the first time in one of the several cases against her since the military took power in February, her lawyers said Tuesday.

She and two co-defendants charged with incitement will testify in their own defense but will not call any other witnesses, said lawyer Khin Maung Zaw. Suu Kyi’s testimony is scheduled to begin Oct. 26.