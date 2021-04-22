Ald. Ray Lopez on CPD Supt. Brown: ‘If he is committed to staying, then he needs to be committed to doing the whole job. Chicago expects nothing less of its superintendent, especially when we are not getting that’

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speaks at a news conference on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Chicago. Police are reporting a drop in homicides and shooting incidents after the department rolled out two units designed to combat gun violence and ensure protests remain peaceful. The city reported three homicides over the weekend compared to 12 the weekend before. It was the first weekend that the 300-member Community Safety Team was dispatched to communities on the West and South sides where there has been an uptick in violent crime. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez joins Anna to discuss the first in-person City Council meeting in over a year, CPD chief Brown taking questions from reporters this afternoon, and Ruben Roman, the man who was with Adam Toledo the night he was killed by police, being released from jail after posting bond.

