15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez joins Anna to discuss the first in-person City Council meeting in over a year, CPD chief Brown taking questions from reporters this afternoon, and Ruben Roman, the man who was with Adam Toledo the night he was killed by police, being released from jail after posting bond.
Ald. Ray Lopez on CPD Supt. Brown: ‘If he is committed to staying, then he needs to be committed to doing the whole job. Chicago expects nothing less of its superintendent, especially when we are not getting that’
