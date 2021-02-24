Ald. Ray Lopez explains his frustration with mail delivery in Chicago: ‘It’s absolutely ridiculous that these government agencies are failing when people need them the most’

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 19: Letters wait to be sorted at the Main Post Office on December 19, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. U.S. Postal Service officials believe that Monday will be the busiest mailing day of the holidays with more than 1.7 million cards mailed in Chicago alone. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez joins Anna to discuss today’s unusual City Council meeting. Alderman Lopez discusses his opposition to Mayor Lightfoot’s plan to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds, the possibility City Council meetings return to in-person in April, the proposal to tighten the rules the Chicago Police Department must follow to obtain and execute search warrants in response to the high-profile wrongful raid of Anjanette Young’s home and the problems with mail delivery in his ward.