Ald. Ray Lopez addresses the surge in carjackings in Chicago: ‘Our officers can keep arresting people but if individuals are out the door before the ink on the paperwork dries we are never going to get ahead of this’

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 30: Police investigate the murder of a young man found shot to death in the back seat of a bullet-riddled car on June 30, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. More than 300 people have been killed and more than 1700 wounded by gunfire in Chicago this year. On June 1, a task force was formed by the Chicago police, Illinois state police and the ATF to combat the gun violence in the city. ATF has formed similar task forces on a temporary basis to fight regional spikes in gun violence. Chicago’s task force is the only one in the nation formed with the idea to be permanent. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)