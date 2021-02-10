Ald. Ray Lopez addresses the surge in carjackings in Chicago: ‘Our officers can keep arresting people but if individuals are out the door before the ink on the paperwork dries we are never going to get ahead of this’

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 30: Police investigate the murder of a young man found shot to death in the back seat of a bullet-riddled car on June 30, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. More than 300 people have been killed and more than 1700 wounded by gunfire in Chicago this year. On June 1, a task force was formed by the Chicago police, Illinois state police and the ATF to combat the gun violence in the city. ATF has formed similar task forces on a temporary basis to fight regional spikes in gun violence. Chicago’s task force is the only one in the nation formed with the idea to be permanent. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins Anna to talk about “Operation Safe Pump” where tactical police units are supposed to pump gas for senior citizens, the ongoing issue with the carjackings in the city and the CPD asking alderman to fund police observation device cameras and license plate reader cameras in an effort to deter crime.

