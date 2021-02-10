15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez joins Anna to talk about “Operation Safe Pump” where tactical police units are supposed to pump gas for senior citizens, the ongoing issue with the carjackings in the city and the CPD asking alderman to fund police observation device cameras and license plate reader cameras in an effort to deter crime.
Ald. Ray Lopez addresses the surge in carjackings in Chicago: ‘Our officers can keep arresting people but if individuals are out the door before the ink on the paperwork dries we are never going to get ahead of this’
