Ald. Michele Smith joins Anna to talk about the rise in coronavirus cases in her ward, what can be done to combat the rise in cases among young people, and the importance of getting vaccination sites in places where young people congregate. Ald. Smith also gives an update carjackings in her ward and why she’s seeing the number decreasing. Also joining Anna once again is Katie Selander from Chicago Vaccine Hunters, who talks about how the effort is going to get more people vaccinated.
Ald. Michele Smith: ‘It’s very important to find where the disease is going and vaccinate people at those locations’
