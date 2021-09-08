19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea joins Anna to talk about an opinion piece he co-wrote in the Sun-Times about what can be done to combat rising violence in the city. Also joining Anna is Susan Lee, Chief of Strategy and Policy, Chicago CRED, who talks about why should not accept this level of violence in the city and what we need to do better to address crime.
Ald. Matt O’Shea: ‘We need to significantly invest in violence intervention in communities across our city and we need to do more to support our police officers’
