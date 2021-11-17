Ald. George Cardenas explains why he believes the city of Chicago should buy the Bears

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 17: Chicago Bears fans cheer during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on October 17, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

12th Ward Alderman George Cardenas joins Anna to talk about his plan to keep the Bears in Chicago and why he believed the city needs to get creative if they want to keep the team. Sports marketing expert Marc Ganis, President and Co-founder of Sportscorp, also joins Anna to talk about Ald. George Cardenas’ plan for the city to purchase the Chicago Bears and then sell shares to fans.

