Ald. Brian Hopkins discusses the outlook for vaccine availability: ‘There won’t be this desperation where you are trying so hard to find an appointment and you just can’t’

A man receives a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine from registered nurse Thomas George at a vaccination center established at the Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, on March 5, 2021. – The Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport Hotel will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot to airport employees and other public transit workers with agencies such as the CTA, Metra and PACE, as well as taxi and ride share drivers. Approximately 500 individuals will be vaccinated each day starting this month. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)