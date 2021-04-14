Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Ald. Brian Hopkins discusses the outlook for vaccine availability: ‘There won’t be this desperation where you are trying so hard to find an appointment and you just can’t’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

A man receives a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine from registered nurse Thomas George at a vaccination center established at the Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, on March 5, 2021. – The Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport Hotel will provide the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot to airport employees and other public transit workers with agencies such as the CTA, Metra and PACE, as well as taxi and ride share drivers. Approximately 500 individuals will be vaccinated each day starting this month. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins Anna to talk about a new vaccine clinic in his ward, what the J&J pause means to vaccine availability in the city, and the status of Michigan Avenue businesses amid the pandemic and social unrest.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular