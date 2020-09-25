Activist Will Calloway: ‘As Chicagoans, we have to speak up about what’s not right, what’s unjust, even if it doesn’t directly affect us’

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

Will Calloway

Activist Will Calloway joins Anna to talk about commemorating the life of Laquan McDonald, the 17-year-old who was gunned down by now-former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014. Will discusses what prompted him to be instrumental in the release of the Laquan McDonald video, what needs to be done about police misconduct, the recent demonstrations and protests over racial injustice, and why it’s important to speak out when we see something that is unjust.

