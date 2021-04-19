Activist Ja’Mal Green addresses the unsubstantiated Twitter rumors about Mayor Lightfoot that he helped spread this weekend: ‘I definitely understand where I went wrong in that situation and all we can do here is try to do better’

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 15: Chicago activist Ja’Mal Green (R) speaks outside the Chicago Police headquarters during a rally on April 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The rally is held in protest of the killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago Police officer on March 29th. The video of the fatal shooting was released on Thursday to the general public by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability more than two weeks after the incident took place. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

Civil rights advocate, activist and former Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green joins Anna to talk about the rumors that started circulating about Mayor Lightfoot over the weekend and what the city needs to do to combat the seemingly endless amount of violence. Anna also speaks to the great Chicago Tribune reporter Greg Pratt who tells Anna how the mayor responded today to the unsubstantiated weekend rumors.

