Civil rights advocate, activist and former Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green joins Anna to talk about the rumors that started circulating about Mayor Lightfoot over the weekend and what the city needs to do to combat the seemingly endless amount of violence. Anna also speaks to the great Chicago Tribune reporter Greg Pratt who tells Anna how the mayor responded today to the unsubstantiated weekend rumors.
Activist Ja’Mal Green addresses the unsubstantiated Twitter rumors about Mayor Lightfoot that he helped spread this weekend: ‘I definitely understand where I went wrong in that situation and all we can do here is try to do better’
