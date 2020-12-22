ABC News foreign affairs correspondent Julia Macfarlane explains what we should know about the new strain of coronavirus

A van is parked under the British Airways sign at JFK International airport in New York on December 22, 2020. – Passengers flying from Britain to New York with British Airways or Delta will have to first test negative for coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. The airlines agreed to the measures over growing concerns about the fast-spreading variant of Covid-19 that has prompted more than two dozen countries to suspend flights from the UK. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)