CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 15: Police prevent demonstrators protesting police brutality from marching toward the freeway on August 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The demonstration was one of several in the city today, either in support of or in opposition to police. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

State Senator John Curran joins Anna to talk about why he opposes HB163, a criminal justice bill that aims to heavily alter the state of policing in Illinois. Anna is also joined by State Representative Kam Buckner who explains why he’s in favor of the bill and why there is a need for sweeping police reform.