A local distillery switches their production efforts to make hand sanitizer for the coronavirus crisis

Anna Davlantes speaks with Eric Falberg, one of the owners of 28 Mile Vodka and Distillery in Highwood, to describe how they have converted some of their distilling capacity to making hand sanitizer in the wave of the coronavirus outbreak. Falberg says the hand sanitizer being made is being donated to several hospitals, healthcare facilities, hospices, nursing homes and police and fire departments around the Chicagoland area. Some of the bottles will also be available for consumers to purchase. For more information on 28milevodka.com.

