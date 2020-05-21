Maya Joshi, President and Founder of Lifting Hearts with the Arts, joins Anna to talk about how Lifting Hearts with the Arts is using the arts to engage seniors and others who are feeling isolated during these times, how she came up with the idea to start the organization, the activities that the organization offers and how you can help them grow.
A group of Chicago high school students are using the arts to connect with residents of assisted living homes and others who are feeling isolated from their family or friends
