Skip to content
WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Chicago
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Listen/Watch
Listen Live
Audio Help
iPhone App
Android App
Ask Alexa to Play WGN
Watch Live
Green Room
Weekdays
Schedule
Upcoming Guests/Sports
Bob Sirott
John Williams
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ji Suk Yi
Anna Davlantes
Roe Conn
Nick Digilio
Dave Plier
Pinch Hitters
Weekend
Schedule
Matt Bubala
The Morning Show with Orion Samuelson and Max Armstrong
Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini
Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Startup Showcase with Scott Kitun
Eye on Travel with Peter Greenberg
White Sox Weekly
Sports Central
WGN Radio Theatre with Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf
The Great Outdoors with Charlie Potter
Steve Dale’s Pet World
The Lutheran Hour
The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning
Pete McMurray
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson
Karen Conti
After Hours with Rick Kogan
Podcasts
The Chicago Way with John Kass
The CornerStore
CryptoCast Podcast
Dane Neal
Elton Jim’s Captain Pod-tastic
Goodbuy Girl with Judy Pielach
Hush Loudly
Legal Face-Off
Market Overdrive
Mason Vera Paine
The Mincing Rascals
Mollie and Pete Save Christmas
Paul Lisnek Behind the Curtain
RadioElif
Rebel Force Radio
Second City Works presents “Getting to Yes, And”
Technori
Thinking Out Loud
uh-PARENT-ly
Steve Dale’s Other World
News
News
Coronavirus
Weather
Traffic
Emergency Closing Center
Health
The Markets
Business News
Political News
Neighborhood News
City Club of Chicago
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective
Technology News
Science News
Entertainment News
Lottery
Horoscopes
Odd News
Top Stories
Polish court convicts 3 men in western Ukraine arson attack
India’s prime minister decrees 21-day lockdown to curb virus
Pennsylvania man faces charges for deliberately coughing near elderly man who was wearing medical face mask
Doctor takes practice on the road to protect elderly patients from COVID-19
Video
Sports
Blackhawks
Blackhawks Crazy
Blackhawks Highlights
White Sox
White Sox Weekly
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates
Powell at the Park
Northwestern Football
Northwestern Basketball
Hamp, O’B and Koz
Jarrett Payton’s Postgame Presser
Big Tournament
Masters Report
Quest for Gold
Top Stories
Dayton double: Flyers’ Toppin, Grant claim AP top honors
Top Stories
University of Michigan hires new law firm in abuse inquiry
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
Video
On hold: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021
Abe says IOC agrees ‘100%’ that Olympics should be postponed
Contests
Events
Events
Community Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Ad Choices: Our Ads
Newsletter sign-up
Social Media
Public File Help
Employment / EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WGN Insider
WGN History
Search
Search
Search
Listen Now
Listen Now
John Williams
Anna Davlantes
Chicago Singalong Of ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ event creator Jenni Spinner
Audio
Chicago Better Business Bureau Steve Bernas: How to avoid COVID-19 scams
Audio
“Giving a call makes the world of a difference”: How to maintain healthy relationships during the COVID-19 outbreak
Audio
The importance of maintaining your mental health during COVID-19
Audio
Noted pet expert Steve Dale addresses COVID-19 and your pet questions
Audio
More Anna Davlantes Headlines
Dr. Steve Salzman answers your COVID-19 questions
Audio
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul reflects on the rising number of COVID-19 cases in IL
Audio
These local IL organizations are helping people get food during the COVID-19 pandemic
Audio
Juanita Ingram: How my family dealt with the coronavirus outbreak in Taiwan
Audio
COVID-19 Outbreak: What you need to know
Audio
Amy Guth Full Show 3/10/20
Audio
Amy Guth Full Show 3/9/20: COVID-19 and what you should know, making daylight saving time permanent year around, & how to talk to your children and ease their fears about coronavirus
Audio
Anna Davlantes Show 3/6/20: Best cleaning products to use against against COVID-19, Open Water founders Nicole Doucet and Jess Page, & plant-based lifestyle expert Elysabeth Alfano on her new vegan cooking show on Amazon Prime
Audio
Anna Davlantes Show 3/5/20: What you need to know to stay safe from the Coronavirus, former playmate Candace Jordan reflects on her latest photo shoot for Playboy, & a modern guide to parenting
Audio
Anna Davlantes Show 3/4/20: Fight For Air Climb Cancelled, LegalRideshare's New "Sick Day" Program for Local Rideshare Drivers, Should You Wear A Face Mask To Protect Against the Coronavirus? & Host of CNBC Series "The Deed: Chicago" Sean Conlon Gives Us The Scoop On Season 2
Audio
Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-3pm
Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (
Click for more
.)
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021
Video
The John Williams NewsClick: Economy or public health?
Staying productive, while working from home
Audio
COVID-19: Should the U.S. be open for business during pandemic?
Audio
COVID-19: The search for a vaccine
Audio
More Home Page Top Stories