HOLLYWOOD – APRIL 1: The star is unveiled at the ceremony posthumously honoring actor/comedian John Belushi on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 1, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Justin Shady, Writer of ‘Belushi’ joined Bob Sirott to talk about putting the documentary together. The film offers nearly two hours of photos and home videos of John Belushi in private moments and is overlaid with audio interviews from Dan Aykroyd, John Landis, & Lorne Michaels.