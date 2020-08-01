Amy Guth’s Summer Book Club 8/1/2020

Amy Guth speaks with Activist and Author Lee Weiner, about life on the South Side of Chicago and his new book “Conspiracy to Riot: The Life and Times of the Chicago 7“. Lee shares background information on the “Chicago 7” and how he became one of the 7; explains how the trial personally impacted him; and more. (7:34)

Professor of Psychology at the University of Chicago, Katherine Kinzler, joins the conversation to discusses her book, “How You Say It: Why You Talk the Way You Do and What It Says About You“. Katherine emphasizes the importance of language and the ways children are impacted, and also touches on what adults can do to improve how we connect with others. (18:38)

Amy then speaks with Journalist and Author Michele Weldon about her latest publication, “Act Like You’re Having A Good Time“. Michele shares details about this collection of essays and the many topics it covers including ageism and seeking a life of purpose as a mature woman. (42:32)