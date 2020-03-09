Amy Guth Full Show 3/9/20: COVID-19 and what you should know, making daylight saving time permanent year around, & how to talk to your children and ease their fears about coronavirus

Amy Guth Full Show for Monday, March 9th:

Amy Guth is in for Anna Davlantes. As new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise, one school in the Chicago area shuts down over the virus. (At 6:22) WGN-TV’s Erik Runge shares the latest on the closing of Loyola Academy and the state’s response to COVID-19 in Illinois. Right now, COVID-19 has invaded the minds of all Americans, but what’s the best way to keep your sanity? (At 13:57) Elizabeth Scrivner is a licensed professional counselor. She joins the show to talk about coronavirus anxiety and offer tips on how to talk to your children about the virus during this troubling time. (At 23:35) Nexstar Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer speaks to Amy about the Sunshine Protection Act, which aims to make daylight saving time permanent throughout the year and the country. (At 33:31) Paul J. Nolte, SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management joins the show for Money Monday and answers your financial questions. After that, Amy and Steve Bertrand wrap up the show with trending topics for the day including songs that you should wash your hands to prevent COVID-19.