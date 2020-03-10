Amy Guth Full Show 3/10/20

Amy Guth Full Show for Tuesday, March 10th:

Do you have questions about early voting? Chicago Board of Election Spokesperson Jim Allen joins Amy at the top of the show to break down everything you need to know about early voting, vote by mail applications, and preparations related to concerns related to COVID-19. Shamus Toomey, the co-founder of Block Club Chicago, speaks with Amy about the latest stories in and around the city including the reopening of the South Shore Library and the inaugural Old St. Pat’s ‘Shamrock’n The Block’. Dr. Kathleen G. Beavis is a Professor of Pathology at the University of Chicago and a spokesperson for the College of American Pathologists. She joined Amy to discuss how COVID-19 tests are developed, why all laboratories don’t have the expertise to do this, and much more. Scott Kitun is a Chicago-based media entrepreneur, investor, & CEO of Technori and host of The Startup Showcase on WGN Radio on Saturdays from Noon-1pm. He joins Amy for Tech Tuesday!