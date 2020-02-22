Amy Guth Full Show 02/22/20: Have you cut the cable cord?

PHOTO: FILE – This May 30, 2007 file photo shows a cable box on top of a television in Philadelphia. Cord cutters rejoiced last week after HBO and CBS announced plans to sell stand-alone streaming services, a move that cable and satellite television providers have resisted for years. But cutting the cord wont mean cutting out your cable provider, and some would-be customers may balk when they see just how much paying a la carte actually costs. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Amy Guth is in for the rained out White Sox on this Saturday afternoon. Have you cut the cord on cable? Amy talks to listeners and producer Curtis Koch about cutting the cable and how listeners are getting their TV. Later Amy chats with Al Lewis from Quizzify to talk about some important information regarding healthcare that you need to know about and how Quizzify can help you. Also on the show Amy takes your calls and thoughts on the recent interview with Anderson Cooper and former Governor Rod Blagojevich, and many more topics along the way!