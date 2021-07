WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is with Writer June Sawyers and Don Evans, Founding Executive Editor of the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame, to talk about June’s staged reading of “Nighthawks: A Theatrical Meditation on Solitude and Loneliness,” on Sunday August 1 at 6pm at the Oak Park Brewing Company. For tickets visit: https://chicagoliteraryhof.org/events_entry/nighthawks

Follow Rick on Twitter at @rickkogan or on Facebook @afterhourswithrickkogan