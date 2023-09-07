Singer John Mahady joins Rick Kogan to talk about his career and his Friday 7:30 and next Sunday 2 p.m. shows at Rhapsody Theater with Beckie Menzie as musical director. For more information visit rhapsodytheater.com.
Rick Kogan
by: Jack Heinrich
