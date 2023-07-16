Singer Paul Marinaro and musician and owner of Studio5 Steve Rashid, join Rick Kogan to talk about the music scene here in Chicago and Paul’s upcoming concerts on July 22 and 23 concerts at Studio5.
Rick Kogan
Rick Kogan
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Singer Paul Marinaro and musician and owner of Studio5 Steve Rashid, join Rick Kogan to talk about the music scene here in Chicago and Paul’s upcoming concerts on July 22 and 23 concerts at Studio5.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now