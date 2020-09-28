Tony Fitzpatrick on ‘Dreaming Grand Avenue’

Chicago artist and actor Tony Fitzpatrick joins WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan for a shortened show to talk about his latest movie, “Dreaming Grand Avenue.” You can watch the trailer and learn more about the movie at www.dreaminggrandavenue.com.
by: benandersonwgnamPosted: / Updated:
Chicago artist and actor Tony Fitzpatrick joins WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan for a shortened show to talk about his latest movie, “Dreaming Grand Avenue.” You can watch the trailer and learn more about the movie at www.dreaminggrandavenue.com.