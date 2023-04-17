Don DeBat, author, accomplished journalist and softball veteran, joins Rick Kogan to give an update on the effort to preserve the yearly softball season and name Grant Park softball fields in honor of Mike Royko.
Rick Kogan
Rick Kogan
by: Julian Saldierna
