Rick Kogan
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Oct 23, 2022 / 07:09 PM CDT
Updated: Oct 23, 2022 / 07:09 PM CDT
Author, Don McLeese, joined Rick Kogan over the phone to talk about his book, “Slippery Steps: Rolling and Tumbling Toward Sobriety.” Later, he discussed his appearance and talk at the Hideout on Wednesday.
