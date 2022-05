WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is joined in the studio by storied banjo player Michael Miles, Glenbard East High School’s orchestra director Tim Fawkes and student musicians Maeve Condon (viola) and Kate Shuert (cello and vocals). Their performance of “Camerado Suite” will be at GEHS in Lombard on May 11 at 7 p.m.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction