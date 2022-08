Author Gerald Brennan joins WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan to talk about his new book, Alone on the Moon: A Soviet Lunar Odyssey, and his Tortoise Books. Alone on the Moon is a story of a two-man Soviet lunar mission and how the two cosmonauts have to worry about not only the merciless vacuum of space but potential treachery from one another.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction