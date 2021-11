WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan was joined in studio by singers Joanie Pallatto and Josie Falbo to talk about their latest projects and upcoming performances. Joanie shared about her new CD, “My Original Plan,” and formal release next Sunday 6:30 PM- 9:00 at Venus Cabaret. Josie talked about her new Christmas CD and upcoming concerts with Lakeside Singers, for tickets visit lakesidesingers.com

