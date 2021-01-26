Rick Kogan’s book and song of the week (1/24/21)

After Hours with Rick Kogan

Rick Kogan

Rick is back with a new book and song selection of the week!

Book: “Boss” by Mike Royko

Song: “Can’t Judge a Book By It’s Cover” and “Country Pie” by Steve Goodman

