Rick is back with a new book and song selection of the week!

Book: “Give the Lady What She Wants” by Herman Kogan and Lloyd Wendt,” about the history of Marshal Field & Co.

Song: “You Must Believe in Spring” by Josie Falbo, title track of new CD. (www.josiefalbo.net)

