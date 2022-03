In the “shortest after hours show in the history of WGN,” Chicago Tribune Investigative Reporter, Ray Long, joined Rick Kogan to discuss Michael Madigan. They reviewed Long’s Tribune article detailing Madigan’s push to gain his allies ComEd jobs and then briefly highlighted Long’s first book, “The House that Madigan Built: The Record Run of Illinois’ Velvet Hammer”

