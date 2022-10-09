WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Rick Kogan
by: Andrew Harris
Posted: Oct 9, 2022 / 07:06 PM CDT
Updated: Oct 9, 2022 / 07:06 PM CDT
Producer, Richard Friedman, joined Rick to talk about the life of the late folk singer, Jim Post, and his upcoming memorials. They shared stories ranging from his likeness to Mark Twain to a situation with Jimmy Fallon, and more!
